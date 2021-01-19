4 arrested for ‘gang rape’ of underage girl in Chandpur

Four men have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a hearing-impaired teen in Chandpur's Faridganj, reports UNB.

Police identified the arrestees as Titu, 20, Shipon, 25, Ripon, 45, and village police member Malek Sardar, 55.

The law enforcement says six men were involved in the incident that took place in Subidpur West Union.

Faridganj police station's officer-in-charge Shahid Hossain said the arrestees were produced before the court in the afternoon.

OC Shahid said the 15-year-old victim went out to buy medicine from her house on 11 Jan. Titu, who lives in the same house, took her to a nearby bush on his auto-rickshaw and raped her.

Later, he took her Subidpur West Union Parishad building premises where six men raped the girl. Apart from Titu, police named Malek, Shipon, Abu Bakar Siddik Prakash, Mijanur Rahman Ripon and another yet unidentified man.