4 cases filed against Irfan, Zahid for possessing firearms, drugs

Four separate cases were filed against Irfan Selim, the suspended councilor of Ward No 30 of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), and his bodyguard Zahid under the Arms Act and Narcotics Control Act.

Delwar Hossain, inspector (operation), of Chwakbazar police station filed two cases each against them early Wednesday for possessing illegal firearms and drugs, said duty officer sub-inspector Shah Newaz.

A mobile court of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Monday sentenced Irfan and his bodyguard to one year in jail for possessing illegal walkie-talkies and drinking liquor.