4 detained over Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah murder

Four suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the murder of Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah at Lambashia camp-1 in Ukhiya of Cox’s Bazar, reports UNB.

Of them, Selim and Shawkat were presented before Cox’s Bazar judicial magistrate’s court on Saturday as Ukhiya police sought a seven-day remand to interrogate them.

The court set Sunday to hear the remand plea, said sub-inspector Chandan Kumar Chakrabarty at the court.