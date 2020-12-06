4 detained over vandalising Bangabandhu’s sculpture: Home minister

Police detained four people over vandalising the under-construction sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Friday night in Kushtia.
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.
“We’ve already detained four in this connection. Two of them were directly involved while two others were detained based on their information. Law enforcers have remained alert,” the home minister told newsmen while talking with them at the secretariat on Sunday afternoon.
The minister said anyone found involved with the incident would be sued.
He also referred to the presence of sculptures in different Muslim countries around the world.
Miscreants vandalised the sculpture of Bangabandhu at Panch Rastar Morh area in Kushtia on Friday night.
Later on Saturday evening, a miscreant fired blank shots near the sculpture despite the presence of police at the area. The car quickly left the scene towards the Mazampur area after that.
Awami League, its associate bodies and different other organisations around the country demonstrated protesting the incident of vandalising the sculpture.