Six murders at Rohingya camp

4 more arrested from Ukhiya

Prothom Alo English Desk
Ukhiya police and APBn (Armed Police Battalion) members arrested four more Rohingyas in connection with the murder of six refugees in a madrasah at Balukhali camp in Ukhiya of Cox’s Bazar last week, reports UNB.

Ukhiya police and APBn members together conducted raids on Monday night and the early hours of Tuesday.

The arrested are -- head Majhi of Camp-10 Shafiullah, Farid Hossain, Jahed Hossain and Mohammad Hashim.

Ukhiya police inspector Gazi Salahuddin said that the accused were arrested from different places of the camp during the raid.

So far, 14 suspects have been arrested.

Mohammad Shihab Kaiser Khan, commanding officer (police superintendent) of the Cox's Bazar-8 Armed Police Battalion, said the operation to arrest others involved in the killings continue.

Earlier on Friday, a predawn gun attack on Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama Al-Islamiyah Madrasah at the Balukhali refugee camp in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar left six people dead.

A case against 275 people has been filed in this regard.

