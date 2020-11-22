4 more detained over crude bombs recovery in city

Detectives in a drive detained four people in connection with the recovery of 31 unexploded crude bombs from Uttara in the capital, UNB reports.

The DB police of Dhaka Metropolitan Police conducted the drive on Saturday and arrested Sohrab Hossain, 21, Touhidul Islam, 22, Selim Mia, 32 and Ujjal Mia, 24.

All of them were accused in a case filed at Uttara West Police Station under the Explosive Act, said deputy commissioner (Media) of the DMP Walid Hossain.