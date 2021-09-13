Crime and Law

4 of a family arrested over murder of Chattogram's ex-UP member

Prothom Alo English Desk

Police have arrested four members of a family over the murder of a former Chattogram UP member, reports UNB.

Members of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested Abdul Quader, 50, his wife Hasina Begum, their son Md Riduan, 24, and son-in-law Touhidul Islam after separate drives in Barishal city and Babuganj on Sunday night, said superintendent of police (PBI-Ctg) Nazmul Hasan.

Abdul Quader is the main accused in the case filed in connection with the murder of Abul Bashar Talukder, 45, a former Union Parishad member of East Chapachhari village of Baharchhara union in Banshkhali. He was brutally killed on 19 March.

Police detained three people -- Abdul Jabbar, 55, Mozakkid, 30, and Saidur Rashid, 40, on suspicion of their involvement in the murder.

Banshkhali police later detained current UP member Nasir over the murder and came to know about the involvement of Abdul Quader and his son during interrogation.

The arrestees had fled Chattogram to Barishal and were on the run until their arrest on Sunday night.

