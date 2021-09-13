4 of a family arrested over murder of Chattogram's ex-UP member

Police have arrested four members of a family over the murder of a former Chattogram UP member, reports UNB.

Members of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested Abdul Quader, 50, his wife Hasina Begum, their son Md Riduan, 24, and son-in-law Touhidul Islam after separate drives in Barishal city and Babuganj on Sunday night, said superintendent of police (PBI-Ctg) Nazmul Hasan.



