4 placed on remand over damaging Bangabandhu’s sculpture

A Kushita court on Tuesday placed four people on remand, who were arrested in connection with the damage of a sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Kushtia senior judicial magistrate Enamul Haque passed the order when police produced them before the court seeking 10-day and seven-day remand for them respectively.

Those who are remanded are—Abu Bakkar alias Mithun, 19, Sabuj Islam alias Nahid, 20—students of Kushtia Ibn Masud R Madrasah at Jugiya Paschimpara in the town and Al Amin, 27 and Yusuf Ali, 26—two teachers of the madrasha.

Of them, the students were placed on five-day remand while the teachers were put on four-day remand each.