4 sentenced to life over 2008 deaths of two brothers in Sitakunda

Confirming the order, Public Prosecutor (PP) Lokman Hossain Chowdhury said that the accused were Abul Kalam Azad, Badsha Alam, Faruk Mia and Md. Sekander of Baro Aulia area of Sitakunda upazila.
According to court sources, on 20 April, 2008, Harun and his cousin Zahidul were beaten to death inside a factory in Baro Aulia area of Sitakunda over establishing dominance and enmity.
Harun’s father Mohammad Ali filed a case over the murder at Sitakunda police station.
On 18 September of that year, the police submitted a chargesheet against the four, to the speedy trial tribunal.
The four accused were present at the court when the verdict was announced, said PP Lokman.