Four sentenced to death for killing headmaster in Shariatpur

Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-3 judge Mohammad Monir Kamal handed down the verdict. The lifers are Abdul Halim Molla, Azizul Matbar, Faruk Khan, azahar Matbar, Mizan Mir, Akter Gazi, Jalil Matbar, Emdad Matbar and Lal Mia of Sadar upazila in Shariatpur district.
The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each, in default, to suffer six months more in jail.
According to the prosecution, Abdus Samad Azad, headmaster of Chikondi Saraf Ali High School, was stabbed to death in Santoshpur bus stand area in Sadar upazila on 15 January 2010.
A case was filed over the killing with Palong police station. On 14 August 2010, police submitted charge sheet against 17 people. On 11 May 2011, sub-inspector Sultan Mahmud submitted a charge sheet against 19 people after the plaintiff filed a ‘no confidence petition’.
Shariatpur Senior Sessions judge framed charges against the accused on 20 January 2016. On 9 April 2018, the case was shifted to Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal.