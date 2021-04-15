400,000 Yaba pills seized in Teknaf

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized 400,000 Yaba pills during a drive at Lela canal point of the Naf River in Teknaf upazila on Thursday, reports UNB.
Lieutenant colonel Mohammad Faisal Hasan Khan of BGB Battalion 2 said tipped-off they conducted a drive at Leda canal point while some Yaba traders were crossing the canal.
Advertisement
When the BGB men challenged the Yaba traders, they fled the scene abandoning four bags full of the contraband pills on the spot, he said.
They are trying to catch the smugglers by operating drives at nearby villages, he added.