42 detained over Rangpur arson attacks

Rangpur assistant superintendent of police Md Kamruzzaman said tension gripped the area on Sunday evening following a reported comment by a local Hindu teenager on Facebook.
Police reached the village to guard the house of the boy as tension mounted over the issue. Around 8.30 pm, the miscreants set fire to some Hindu houses adjacent to the teenager's house, he added.
Later, police lobbed teargas shells and rubber bullets to bring the situation under control. Pirganj fire service station officer Ratan Chandra Sharma said four units of firefighters from Pirganj, Mithapukur and Rangpur city rushed to the spot around 9:00 pm to douse the fire.