42 detained over Rangpur arson attacks

Prothom Alo English Desk
Police have detained 42 people for allegedly setting fire to scores of houses and shops of Hindu families at Boro Karimpur Majhipara village in Pirganj upazila of Rangpur centering a post on social media on Sunday night, reports UNB.

Rangpur deputy commissioner Asif Hasan on Monday said miscreants set fire to 20-25 houses and shops at around 8:00pm on Sunday. They looted cash, cattle and other valuables from the houses.

Rangpur assistant superintendent of police Md Kamruzzaman said tension gripped the area on Sunday evening following a reported comment by a local Hindu teenager on Facebook.

Police reached the village to guard the house of the boy as tension mounted over the issue. Around 8.30 pm, the miscreants set fire to some Hindu houses adjacent to the teenager's house, he added.

Later, police lobbed teargas shells and rubber bullets to bring the situation under control. Pirganj fire service station officer Ratan Chandra Sharma said four units of firefighters from Pirganj, Mithapukur and Rangpur city rushed to the spot around 9:00 pm to douse the fire.

