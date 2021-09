A team of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 43 people for selling or consuming drugs in past 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday, UNB reports.

The arrests were made by officials of the local police stations as well as the detective branch during several anti-narcotics drives in Dhaka during Tuesday 6:00 am to 6:00 am on Wednesday, said DMP deputy commissioner (Media) Walid Hossain.