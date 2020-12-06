48 detained in anti-narcotics drive

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 48 people for their alleged involvement in selling and consuming drugs during its ongoing anti-narcotics drive in the capital in the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Sunday, reports UNB.
The Detective Branch (DB) and local police stations under the DMP conducted separate drives starting from 6:00am on Saturday.
During the drives, police recovered 2781 yaba pills, 51 small packets containing 145.5 grams of heroin, 3.575 kg of hemp, 25 bottles of Phensidyl syrup and five bottles foreign liquor from their possession, said DMP deputy commissioner (media) Walid Hossain.
A total of 35 cases were filed with different police stations concerned under the Narcotics Control Act, he added.