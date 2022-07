An alleged rapist, who was in jail for raping a school girl, got interim bail on Sunday after he married the victim at the court premises in Chattogram, reports UNB.

Chattogram district and sessions judge Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan granted him the bail on the condition of marrying the victim, said District public prosecutor (PP) Sheikh Iftekhar Saimul Chowdhury.

The accused Md Sakib, 22, son of Syed Nuru of Akbarshah Ghona in Banshkhali upazila.

The accused, Sakib, was arrested on 13 April in a case filed with Banshkhali police on charges of raping the girl on the pretext of marriage.