BUET student’s death in Padma: 15 friends remanded

Earlier, sub-inspector (SI) Shamsul Alam, also the investigating officer of the case, produced all of the accused before the court and sought a seven-day remand for each.

Earlier, Tariquzzaman Sunny’s body was fished out of the Padma river on Friday. He was a final year student at BUET.

According to Sunny’s friends, he went missing while bathing in the river with his friends at Moinot Ghat in Dhaka's Dohar upazila Thursday afternoon, said Mostafa Kamal, officer-in-charge of Dohar police station.