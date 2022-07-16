Crime

BUET student’s death in Padma: 15 friends remanded

Deceased BUET student Tariquzzaman SunnyUNB

A Dhaka court on Saturday placed 15 friends of Tariquzzaman Sunny, student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), whose body was recovered from the Padma river on Friday, on a three-day remand each in a case filed over the death, UNB reports.

Dhaka senior judicial magistrate Kazi Ashrafuzzaman passed the order after hearing.

The students who have been remanded are - Shariful Hossain, Shakil Ahmed, Sezan Ahmed, Md Rubel, Md Sajib, Md Nuruzzaman, Md Nasir, Md Maruf, Md Ashraful Alam, Jahangir Hossain Liton, Md Noman, Md Jahid, ATM Shahrier Momin, Maruful Haque, and Roukanuzzaman alias Jitu.

Earlier, sub-inspector (SI) Shamsul Alam, also the investigating officer of the case, produced all of the accused before the court and sought a seven-day remand for each.

Earlier, Tariquzzaman Sunny’s body was fished out of the Padma river on Friday. He was a final year student at BUET.

According to Sunny’s friends, he went missing while bathing in the river with his friends at Moinot Ghat in Dhaka's Dohar upazila Thursday afternoon, said Mostafa Kamal, officer-in-charge of Dohar police station.

“However the incident seems suspicious as police received a call from Sunny’s cell phone number which was made to National Emergency Service 999 Thursday evening. But the call was disconnected before Sunny could said anything,” said the OC.

On Friday afternoon, Sunny’s elder brother Hasanuzzaman filed a murder case at Dohar police station and then 15 friends of Sunny who went to visit Moinot Ghat with him were arrested from different places in the capital.

