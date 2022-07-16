BUET student’s death in Padma: 15 friends remanded

Earlier, sub-inspector (SI) Shamsul Alam, also the investigating officer of the case, produced all of the accused before the court and sought a seven-day remand for each.
Earlier, Tariquzzaman Sunny’s body was fished out of the Padma river on Friday. He was a final year student at BUET.
According to Sunny’s friends, he went missing while bathing in the river with his friends at Moinot Ghat in Dhaka's Dohar upazila Thursday afternoon, said Mostafa Kamal, officer-in-charge of Dohar police station.
“However the incident seems suspicious as police received a call from Sunny’s cell phone number which was made to National Emergency Service 999 Thursday evening. But the call was disconnected before Sunny could said anything,” said the OC.
On Friday afternoon, Sunny’s elder brother Hasanuzzaman filed a murder case at Dohar police station and then 15 friends of Sunny who went to visit Moinot Ghat with him were arrested from different places in the capital.