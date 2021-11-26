5 Chattogram jail officials sued over custodial torture

The wife of an inmate sentenced for life has approached a court in the port city accusing five officials, including the senior superintendent of Chattogram Central Jail, of torturing her husband.

Parvin Akter, the wife of murder convict Md Shamim, filed the complaint against the five in the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Sarwar Jahan on Thursday. The hearing is slated for Tuesday, said bench secretary Md Bakhtiar.