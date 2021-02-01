5 die after taking toxic liquor in Bogura

At least five people died after taking spurious liquor in Phulbari and Katnarpara area of Bogura on Sunday night.

The deceased are Ramzan Ali, 60, son of Alimuddin of Puran Bogra in the district town, Sumon Rabidas, 38, son of Premnath, Saju, 55, of Tokapatti in Katnarpara of Bogra town and Mozahar Ali, 70, and Md. Palash, 35, son of Abdul Jalil of Fulbari Sarkar Para area.

Local sources said Ramzan, Sumon, his father Premnath and uncle Ramnath drank liquor at a homeopathy shop on Sunday night after attending a wedding ceremony in Tin Mata area of the district town.

After returning home, they all fell sick and were taken to Bogra Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where on-duty physicians declared Sumon dead.