5 die after taking toxic liquor in Bogura

At least five people died after taking spurious liquor in Phulbari and Katnarpara area of Bogura on Sunday night.
The deceased are Ramzan Ali, 60, son of Alimuddin of Puran Bogra in the district town, Sumon Rabidas, 38, son of Premnath, Saju, 55, of Tokapatti in Katnarpara of Bogra town and Mozahar Ali, 70, and Md. Palash, 35, son of Abdul Jalil of Fulbari Sarkar Para area.
Local sources said Ramzan, Sumon, his father Premnath and uncle Ramnath drank liquor at a homeopathy shop on Sunday night after attending a wedding ceremony in Tin Mata area of the district town.
After returning home, they all fell sick and were taken to Bogra Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where on-duty physicians declared Sumon dead.
While Ramzan died at a local clinic, sources said, the two others are undergoing treatment at a hospital.
In another incident, Saju, Mozahar and Palash drank alcohol on Sunday night in Kalitala area of the city. When they returned home at night, all three fell ill and died.
Sadar police station officer-in-charge Humayun Kabir said a team of police had been sent to the area.