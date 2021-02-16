5 get death, one life term jail over blogger Abhijit murder

A court on Tuesday sentenced five militants to death and one to lifetime imprisonment in a case lodged over murder of blogger and writer Abhijit Roy, reports BSS.

Judge Mujibur Rahman of the Special Anti-Terrorism Tribunal handed down the judgement today.

The death convicts are – sacked major Syed Mohammad Ziaul Haque alias Zia, Mozammel Hussain alias Simon, Abu Siddique Sohail alias Shakib alias Sajid alias Shahab, Akram Hossain alias Abir and Md Arafat Rahman.

The court also fined the death row convicts fifty thousand taka each.

The sole lifetime awardee is Shafiur Rahman Farabi and he was also fined

fifty thousand taka, in default, he will have to suffer two years more in

prison.