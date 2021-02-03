5 illegal brick kilns fined Tk 1.1m in Kurigram

Five illegal brick kilns were fined a total of Tk 1.1 million (11 lakh) on Tuesday in Fulbari upazila, Kurigram, reports UNB.

These kilns did not have any clearance from the department concerned.

A mobile court, led by executive magistrate Md Abu Bakkar Siddique, slapped the fines around noon.

In Fulbari sadar, JM Bricks was fined Tk 100,000, MA Bricks in Kharibari Tk 250,000, AB Bricks in Ajoatari Tk 150,000, WH Bricks near Gangar Haat Tk 300,000 and JMS Bricks in Shimulbari Tk 300,000.



Drives against illegal brick kilns will continue, the mobile court said.