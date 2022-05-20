5 railway officials in Khulna transferred for selling tickets in black

Divisional railway manager of Pakshi, Md Shahedul Islam, issued the transfer orders on Thursday afternoon.
Besides, he also slapped a show-cause notice on station master Manik Chandra Sarker for lodging a police complaint against the five officials without informing the higher authorities.
Manik Chandra has been asked to respond to the notice within seven working days.
“We are investigating the allegations made by him. I have also ordered the transfers of those, against whom allegations were made, to different stations,” said divisional railway manager Md Shahedul.
Earlier on Monday, Manik Chandra lodged a complaint at the Khulna railway police station alleging blackmarketing of tickets.
According to the complaint, around four or five unknown people, along with the five accused officials, were directly involved in the act.
The matter was reported to the higher authorities and this complaint was made to maintain law and order in the station, as per the complaint.