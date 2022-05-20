5 railway officials in Khulna transferred for selling tickets in black

Five officials of railway in Khulna have been transferred in different areas over allegations of selling train tickets in black, UNB reports.

Khulna railway station Train Examiner (TXR) Baitul Islam, Md Zafar Mia and Tota Mia of the Inspector of Works (IW) office, and assistant station masters—Md Asheque Ahmed and Md Zakir Hossain—were transferred to different parts of the country.