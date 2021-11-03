Crime and Law

5 Rohingyas sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in drug case

A Cox’s Bazar court has sentenced five Rohingyas to 10 years rigorous imprisonment in connection with a drug case filed under Teknaf Model Police Station, UNB reports.

Cox’s Bazar district and sessions judge Mohammad Ismail passed the order on Tuesday noon.

The convicted criminals are Md. Nurul Islam, Baitullah, Nazir Hossain, Abul Hossain and Sirajul Islam. They are all Myanmar nationals and fugitives.

Public Prosecutor (PP) advocate Faridul Alam said the five accused in the drug case were sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment each and fined Tk 10,000 along with another six months imprisonment without restraint.

According to court sources, they were arrested on 22 November, 2016 at the Hnila bus station of Teknaf while selling a large consignment of yaba tablets. At that time, 40,000 pieces of amphetamine-containing yaba tablets and ID cards were recovered from them.

Later they were handed over to Teknaf police station and case was filed against them under the narcotics control law.

