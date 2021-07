A 50-year-old man was arrested in Sreepur upazila in Magura for allegedly raping a minor girl, police said on Wednesday, reports UNB.



The accused has been identified as Abdul Hai, son of Abdul Hakim Sheikh, a neighbour of the rape survivor.



Shukhdev Roy, officer in-charge of Sreepur police station, said the seven-year-old girl was alone at her home on the day of the crime, happened more than one week ago.

"Abdul forced himself on the girl but fled after she started screaming in pain."