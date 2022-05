A 50-year-old woman was hacked to death allegedly by her daughter-in-law over a family feud in Kathalia village of Barishal’s Bakerganj upazila on Wednesday night, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Nazneen Begum, wife of Hanif Hawladar of the village.

Alauddin Milon, officer-in-charge of Bakerganj Police Station, said Laboni Akter and her mother-in-law lived in their village house “while Nazneen’s two sons stay and work in Dhaka”.