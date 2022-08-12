Rezaul kills Jannatul over his extramarital affairs: RAB

Today, Friday, is the birthday of Jannatul. Rezaul booked a hotel namely ‘Family Apartment’ on Wednesday under the pretext of celebrating her birthday uniquely. They locked into an argument and brawl in the hotel over the extramarital affair of Rezaul. At a stage of altercation, Rezaul pulled out a knife from his bag and stabbed her. Later, he confirmed her death by cutting her throat, added RAB.

RAB said after killing Jannatul, he fled the hotel, locking the door from outside. He first went to his residence at Malibagh in Dhaka. After taking necessary belongings from there, he approached a hospital to take primary treatment and stitch his injured hand. Following that, he went to Chattogram by bus from Arambagh and tried to hide in the Muradpur area.