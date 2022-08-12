Rezaul kills Jannatul over his extramarital affairs: RAB

RAB claimed they got acquainted on Facebook in 2019. Later, they fell in love and tied the knot in October in 2020.
RAB said Rezaul had several extramarital relationships that Jannatul came to know, which resulted in frequent altercation between them. She tried to solve the problem through counseling on different occasions, but to no avail. To avoid questioning over the issue, Rezaul planned to murder her.
Today, Friday, is the birthday of Jannatul. Rezaul booked a hotel namely ‘Family Apartment’ on Wednesday under the pretext of celebrating her birthday uniquely. They locked into an argument and brawl in the hotel over the extramarital affair of Rezaul. At a stage of altercation, Rezaul pulled out a knife from his bag and stabbed her. Later, he confirmed her death by cutting her throat, added RAB.
RAB said after killing Jannatul, he fled the hotel, locking the door from outside. He first went to his residence at Malibagh in Dhaka. After taking necessary belongings from there, he approached a hospital to take primary treatment and stitch his injured hand. Following that, he went to Chattogram by bus from Arambagh and tried to hide in the Muradpur area.
RAB claimed Rezaul contacted several lawyers to know how he could escape the murder allegation – which help the RAB trace him easily.
According to RAB, he completed his BBA and MBA from a private university in Dhaka. He played the role of administrative officer of that university while studying MBA there. Later, he joined a bank. In June this year, Rezaul switched the job and started working as a senior executive of a private organisation.
Earlier on Wednesday, a throat-slit body of Jannatul Nayeem Siddique was recovered from a hotel, namely Family Service Apartment, in the capital's Panthapath.
Physician Shafiqul Alam, father of Jannatul, filed a murder case on Wednesday night with Kalabagan police station.
The case statement reads Jannatul had an affair with Rezaul, which her father, Shafiqul, didn't accept. That is the reason why Rezaul killed Jannatul premeditatedly.
Police said Jannatul was studying gynecology at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) after completing her MBBS from Moghbazar community medical college hospital in Dhaka.