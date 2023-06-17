Journalist Rabbani murder: UP chairman detained

Sadhurpara union parishad chairman Mahmudul Alam alias Babu has been detained in connection with the murder of journalist Golam Rabbani at Bakshiganj in Jamalpur.

An official at Jamalpur district police confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

Talking to Prothom Alo, Panchagarh's Debiganj police station officer-in-charge Jamal Hossain said a team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has detained Mahmudul Alam from Char Teestapara in Chilahati union on Saturday morning. "But we have not been informed officially."

Chilahati union parishad ward No 3 member Lutfar Rahman said RAB members detained three people including Mahmudul Alam at around 5:30am. These three people came to that house in Char Teestapara on Friday evening.