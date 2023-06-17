Journalist Rabbani murder: UP chairman detained

Sadhurpara union parishad chairman Mahmudul Alam alias Babu has been detained in connection with the murder of journalist Golam Rabbani at Bakshiganj in Jamalpur.
An official at Jamalpur district police confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
Talking to Prothom Alo, Panchagarh's Debiganj police station officer-in-charge Jamal Hossain said a team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has detained Mahmudul Alam from Char Teestapara in Chilahati union on Saturday morning. "But we have not been informed officially."
Chilahati union parishad ward No 3 member Lutfar Rahman said RAB members detained three people including Mahmudul Alam at around 5:30am. These three people came to that house in Char Teestapara on Friday evening.
Earlier, Awami League expelled Sadhurpara union parishad chairman Mahmudul Alam alias Babu from the party in connection with the murder of journalist Golam Rabbani at Bakshiganj upazila of Jamalpur.
Mahmudul Alam was the general secretary of Sadhurpara union Awami League and also the chairman of the union.
The decision was announced on Friday night in a letter signed by upazila Awami League president Shahina Begum and general secretary Md Ismail Hossain Talukder.
Journalist Golam Rabbani came under attack at Pathati area in Jamalpur’s Bakshiganj upazila at around 10:00pm on Wednesday..
He died while undergoing treatment at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital at around 2:30pm on Thursday.
He was the Jamalpur district correspondent of ‘Banglanews24.com’ and Bakshiganj upazila correspondent of Ekattor TV.
Police have confirmed that journalist Golam Rabbani was killed at the instructions of local UP chairman Mahmudul Alam.
"It is certain from statements of witnesses that the chairman gave instructions to carry out the murder. He is the main culprit of the murder. Efforts are ongoing to arrest him," Jamalpur superintendent of police Nasir Uddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo.
There are allegations that the chairman was angry with journalist Rabbani for publishing news which had gone against him.