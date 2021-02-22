Crime and Law

6 jailed for life for Kishoreganj housewife murder

UNB
Kishoreganj
A Kishoreganj court on Monday sentenced six people, including two women, to life imprisonment for killing a housewife in Mogolpara village of Karimganj upazila in 2011.

The convicts were identified as – Lutfu alias Rukon, 30, his cousin Sharif, 22, his uncle Sohrab, 45, his aunt Josna, 40, Muslim, 55, and his wife Nur Nahar, 35. All of them are relatives of the victim’s husband.

Kishreganj additional district and sessions judge Abdur Rahim announced the verdict and fined each of the convicts Tk 100,000 or additional six months in jail in default.

According to case statement, the convicts strangulated victim Ruba to death over family feud and dumped her body in a ditch near their house on 3 June, 2011.

The young housewife was killed only 15 days after her marriage. Her brother filed a case at Karimganj police station over the matter.

