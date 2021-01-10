626 children sexually abused in Bangladesh in 2020: MJF

At least 626 children were “sexually abused” during January-December last year despite the closure of educational institutions and the absence of public gatherings amid the pandemic.

Also, the number of children forced into marriage rose by 60 per cent at that time. And at least 145 children died from rape, attempted rape, murder, abduction, disappearance and torture.

Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) came up with the findings on Saturday at the online press conference “Bangladesh Child Situation 2020.”

MJF reached the conclusion based on the reports of five national Bangla dailies -- Prothom Alo, Jugantar, Daily Samakal, Ittefaq, Kaler Kantho -- and three English dailies -- The Daily Star, New Age and Dhaka Tribune.

The non-governmental organisation also found that children in Bangladesh were not safe even at home, as most rapes were perpetrated by acquaintances within the family and neighbours.