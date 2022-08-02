Crime

Rohingya man shot dead at Ukhiya Camp

Prothom Alo English Desk
This 29 August, 2017 photo shows Rohingya refugees rest at Kutupalong refugee camp along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border near the Bangladeshi town of Ukhiya
This 29 August, 2017 photo shows Rohingya refugees rest at Kutupalong refugee camp along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border near the Bangladeshi town of UkhiyaAFP file photo

A 26-year-old Rohingya refugee was allegedly shot to death at Balukhali Camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox’s Bazaar by some miscreants for working as a volunteer for a private organisation, reports UNB.

Deceased Nurul Amin used to work as a volunteer in the camp for a private organisation, said Mohammad Ali, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya police station.

The incident took place on Monday night in the Modhurchara area of Camp no. 4, he added.

“A group of Rohingya was angry with him as he had been working as a volunteer for a private organisation. We suspect they shot him dead and fled,” said the OC.

Read more from Crime
Post Comment