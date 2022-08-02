Rohingya man shot dead at Ukhiya Camp

<p>A 26-year-old Rohingya refugee was allegedly shot to death at Balukhali Camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox’s Bazaar by some miscreants for working as a volunteer for a private organisation, reports UNB.</p><p>Deceased Nurul Amin used to work as a volunteer in the camp for a private organisation, said Mohammad Ali, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya police station.</p>.<p>The incident took place on Monday night in the Modhurchara area of Camp no. 4, he added.</p><p>“A group of Rohingya was angry with him as he had been working as a volunteer for a private organisation. We suspect they shot him dead and fled,” said the OC.</p>