7 arrested while tying to enter India illegally

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested seven people including women and children who were trying to go to India illegally through Maheshpur border in Jhenaidah on Thursday, UNB reports.

The arrestees were identified as Choyon Biswas, 20, Priangsha Biswas, 18, Rimu Biswash, 3, Runu Biswash, 35, Minoti Biswash, 30, Namita Roy, 32 and Sumi Akter, 25.