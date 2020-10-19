7 members of ‘teen gang’ detained

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested seven members of a teen gang along with drugs and sharp weapons from Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area of the capital.

The arrested are Mohammad Sagar alias Roman, 19, Hatem Ali, 19, Muktaruzzaman, 19, Rakib Shikdar, 20, Alamin Hossain, 19, Hridoy, 16 and Jibon, 16. All of them are members of a ‘notorious teen gang’ ‘Parvez group’, reports UNB.