7 more Hefazat men held

Police have apprehended seven more people in connection with last month’s mayhem by the supporters of Islamist hardliner Hefazat-e-Islam in Brahmanbaria, taking the total number of arrests to 317, reports news agency UNB.
The arrests were made from different parts of the district after identifying the accused from video footage and images taken during the violence, police said.
So far, 55 cases have been filed and 414 accused identified in connection with the mayhem.
On 27 March, at least five people were killed and around 50 others, including 25 cops, injured in clashes between the members of law enforcement agencies and locals during Hefazat’s demonstrations at Nandanpur in Brahmanbaria sadar upazila.
They had staged the protests against Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh.
The next day, during Hefazat’s countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal protesting at the police action on their anti-Modi processions in Dhaka, Chattogram and other districts, activists set fire to three buildings, including the land office in Brahmanbaria sadar upazila.
They had also attacked a Chattogram-bound train at Talshohor rail station in Brahmanbaria town.
The Hefazat supporters also vandalised several private and government establishments, including Zila Parishad building, municipality building, police lines, Industrial School, land office, Alauddin Music Academy, and Foirtala bus stand in sadar upazila.
The supporters had also attacked Brahmanbaria Press Club and confined some of the journalists there.