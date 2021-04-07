70-year-old Narail man detained for 'raping' third-grader

Police on Wednesday arrested a 70-year-old man for "raping" a third-grader in Narail's Lohagara upazila, reports UNB.

Lohagora police station inspector (Investigation) Md Mahmudur Rahman said the accused, Hannan Molla, violated the girl as she went to pick vegetables from his field on 1 April.

Later, as the 10-year-old girl disclosed the incident to her parents, they tried to provide her with medical treatment secretly and did not bring it to the notice of the police due to social stigma.

However, the third-grader was admitted to Narail Sadar Hospital on Wednesday as her condition worsened.

The victim's mother finally lodged a case against the accused, Hannan, on the same day, and the police arrested him, Mahmudur Rahman said.