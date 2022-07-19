Crime

ASI placed on four-day remand over snatching gold in Dhaka's Gabtali

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The court on Tuesday granted police a four-day remand to interrogate assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jahidul Islam in a case filed over snatching 38 bhori gold from the capital’s Gabtali.

Tofazzel Hossain, additional chief metropolitan magistrate of chief metropolitan magistrate court in Dhaka, passed the order on Tuesday.

Darussalam police station sub-inspector (SI) Bayezid Mollah confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo. He said ASI Jahidul was arrested from Rupnagar thana area for allegedly snatching the gold. On Tuesday, he was produced before the court and sought a seven-day remand.

On Monday, a case was filed with Darussalam police station against Jahidul over snatching over 38 bhori gold from a person, Titu Pradanio, in the guise of detective branch (DB).

Titu Pradanio, an employee of a jewelry shop at Tatibazar area in Dhaka, was going to supply the gold ornaments to different shops at Mirzapur and Sakhipur areas in Tangail. While he was waiting for the bus at Gabtali area, an unknown person approached towards him and asked his name, address and profession.

Later, ASI Jahidul and four other people snatched the gold ornaments from him.

