780,000 yaba seized at St Martin’s

Bangladesh Coast Guard on Friday seized 780,000 yaba from an area near Chhera Dwip, an uninhabited smaller island off Saint Martin’s at the mouth of the Naf river in the Bay of Bengal, reports UNB.

“Acting on a tip-off, a team of coast guard were patrolling the sea along Chhera Island today (Friday) and signalled a boat to stop at around 6:00pm,” Lieutenant Khandaker Munif Taki, media officer of Bangladesh Coast Guard headquarters, said.