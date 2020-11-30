8 policemen suspended for failed dope test

Eight policemen including two sub-inspectors have been suspended in Kushtia as they were found positive in dope test, UNB reports.

Superintendent of Kushtia Police SM Tanvir Arafat said the suspended policemen were attached to the district police lines.

Two sub-inspectors, two assistant sub-inspectors and four constables were suspended as Kushita police found their involvement in drug abuse.

Kushtia SP has taken the action following the directives of the inspector general of police.