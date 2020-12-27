8-year old gang-raped and killed in Bogura: Police

An 8-year old girl, Tabassum, was killed after allegedly being raped by a group of youth over a feud between two families in Nasratpur village of Dhunat upazila in Bogura, reports UNB.

Police said the killing was the result of a dispute between families and arrested four people in this connection.

The arrested are -- Bappi Ahmed, 22, Kamal Pasha, 35, Shamim Reza, 22, and Lablu Sheikh, 21. According to the police, Bappi, one of the arrestees had a grudge for over three months against Tabassum’s family. He planned to kill the minor to take revenge and planned this murder with the help of his friends.

Ali Ashraf Bhuiyan, Bogura superintendent of police, said they were acting as volunteers of a Waz Mahfil that Tabassum joined with her grandparents and aunties on Saturday.