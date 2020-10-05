85-yr-old man arrested for ‘rape’ in Rangamati

Police have arrested an 85-year-old man for allegedly violating a physically-challenged girl in Rangamati, reports UNB.
The arrested person is Harunur Rashid.
Taposh Ranjan Ghosh, assistant superintendent of police (Sadar circle), said the rape reportedly took place at Burighat union on Sunday.
Advertisement
Following a complaint by the victim's mother, police arrested Harunur Rashid from Islampur area of Naniarchar upazila of the district, he said.
The police official said they will seek help from a school of mentally-challenged people to be clear about the victim girl's statement. "Legal action will be taken then," he added.