Tawsif’s paternal cousin Rony, who also resides in the same colony, allegedly stabbed Bachan with a knife after a heated-altercation between them over the matter in front of the colony around 9:30pm, they narrated.

The incident left Bachan critically injured and rushed to Chattogram Medical College hospital where physicians pronounced him dead.

Kabir Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of EPZ Police Station, said they were looking into the incident and trying to detain the accused.