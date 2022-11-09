Case filed over Sylhet BNP leader’s murder

However, no one has been arrested so far, Azbahar said.
AFM Kamal, the former health affairs secretary of Sylhet district unit of BNP, was killed after miscreants blocked his car and stabbed him in Barobazar area of Sylhet on Sunday night.
Following the death, BNP leaders and activists started a protest march from Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital premises on the same night.
At that time, several motorcycles were burnt and a private car was vandalised in the Rikabibazar area.
Besides, pictures of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and prime minister Sheikh Hasina were torn during the procession.
When the procession reached the Rikabibazar area, a group of Chhatra League members clashed with them. A chase and counter took place between the two groups.
Later, police reached the spot and dispersed the protesters.
Meanwhile, 4 people have been arrested in connection with the vandalism of Bangabandhu and prime minister’s photo under section 54, said Mohammad Ali Mahmud, officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sylhet Kotwali Police Station.