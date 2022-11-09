Case filed over Sylhet BNP leader’s murder

A case has been filed over the killing of a local leader,AFM Kamal, of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Sylhet’s Amberkhana area on Sunday night, UNB reports.

The case was filed at Jalalabad police station on Tuesday night against 10 named and 4-5 unnamed people including Azizur Rahman Samrat following a complaint lodged by the victim’s brother Moinul Haque, said Azbahar Ali Sheikh, deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (North).