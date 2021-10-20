9 arrested over communal attacks in Noakhali

Khandaker Md Shamim Hossain, RAB-11 company commander in a press release issued on Wednesday said they arrested the accused from different parts of Begumganj on Tuesday.
The RAB official said they arrested them after identifying through CCTV footages from the spots.
The arrested have been handed over to the police in 4 cases filed with Begumganj Model Police Station, said RAB.
Meanwhile, the police arrested three people after seeing video footage of protests and attacks at different places including puja mandapas in Chowmuhani Bazar of Begumganj Upazila.
District superintendent of police Mohammad Shahidul Islam confirmed this on Wednesday noon.
He added that a total of 80 people have been arrested in this regard.
On Friday, some miscreants in the Chowmuhani Bazar area vandalized and carried out arson attacks on puja mandaps, Hindu temples and some shops.
To keep the situation under control, additional troops of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Rapid Action battalion (RAB), armed police and other law enforcement agencies were deployed in the area.
Upazila nirbahi officer Shamsun Nahar said the situation in the area is peaceful after the imposition of section 144.