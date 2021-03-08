Crime and Law

9 sentenced to death for killing expat in Chattogram

UNB
Chattogram
A Chattogram court on Monday sentenced nine men to death for killing an expatriate man in Fatikchhari in 2003.

Chattogram’s fourth additional district and sessions judge Farjana Akter also fined each of the convicts Tk 20,000.

The convicts are – Md Jobayer, Didar, Abu Bakkar, Ismail, Md Jong, Shahin, Babul, Nasir and Nurul Islam.

Of them, only Nasir is in police custody. The rest are on the run. The tenth suspect in the case had died of natural cause during the trial proceedings.

Earlier, Nesar Ahmed Tota, an expatriate Bangladeshi, was found murdered on 1 November, 2003, in Fatikchhri upazila’s Dakkhin Rangamatia.

State counsel Md Nasir Uddin said the victim’s wife filed a case with Fatikchhari police station accusing eight men the next day.

According to court sources, Nesar had a previous animosity with the convicts.

