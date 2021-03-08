9 sentenced to death for killing expat in Chattogram

A Chattogram court on Monday sentenced nine men to death for killing an expatriate man in Fatikchhari in 2003.

Chattogram’s fourth additional district and sessions judge Farjana Akter also fined each of the convicts Tk 20,000.

The convicts are – Md Jobayer, Didar, Abu Bakkar, Ismail, Md Jong, Shahin, Babul, Nasir and Nurul Islam.

Of them, only Nasir is in police custody. The rest are on the run. The tenth suspect in the case had died of natural cause during the trial proceedings.