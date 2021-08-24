95 local arms recovered from AL leader’s house

Police have recovered a huge cache of local handmade sharp weapons from the house of an Awami League (AL) leader in Pabna’s Faridpur upazila, UNB reports.

On a secret tip-off, police raided the house of Helal Talukder, former legal affairs secretary of upazila AL on Monday afternoon.

During the raid 95 local weapons made with steel pipes were recovered from his Ratanpur village house in Pungali Union of the upazila.