95 local arms recovered from AL leader’s house

However, police could not arrest Helal and his companions as they managed to escape.
Faridpur Police officer-in-charge (OC) Masud Rana said a team of police raided the house on the basis of information that Helal had a large quantity of weapons in his house.
Sensing the presence of police, Helal Talukder and his associates fled by boat, he added.
A case was being filed in this regard and police were running operations to arrest them, OC Masud further said.
Faridpur AL general secretary Ali Ashraful Kabir said, “Helal Talukder is the former legal affairs secretary of Upazila Awami League. I have heard about the recovery of weapons from his house.”
A decision about him will be taken after discussing it at the party meeting, he said.