Journalist Rabbani murder: AL expels UP chairman

The Awami League has expelled Sadhurpara union parishad chairman Mahmudul Alam alias Babu from the party in connection with the murder of journalist Golam Rabbani at Bakshiganj upazila of Jamalpur.

The decision was announced on Friday night in a letter signed by upazila Awami League president Shahina Begum and general secretary Md Ismail Hossain Talukder.

Mahmudul Alam was the general secretary of Sadhurpara union Awami League and also the chairman of the union.