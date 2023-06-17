Journalist Rabbani murder: AL expels UP chairman

The Awami League has expelled Sadhurpara union parishad chairman Mahmudul Alam alias Babu from the party in connection with the murder of journalist Golam Rabbani at Bakshiganj upazila of Jamalpur.
The decision was announced on Friday night in a letter signed by upazila Awami League president Shahina Begum and general secretary Md Ismail Hossain Talukder.
Mahmudul Alam was the general secretary of Sadhurpara union Awami League and also the chairman of the union.
Relatives and colleagues alleged that journalist Golam Rabbani was killed at the instructions of the chairman.
The police too have confirmed that journalist Golam Rabbani was killed at the instruction of local UP chairman Mahmudul Alam, who has gone into hiding after the incident.
According to the letter of expulsion, "Your (Mahmudul Alam) involvement in the murder of journalist has been strongly mentioned in the different media outlets which has tarnished the image of the party. You, therefore, are relieved from the post of general secretary of Sadhurpara union Awami League and temporarily expelled from the organisation on charges of violating party discipline and and taking part in anti-party activities which were published in the media."
He has been asked to explain upazila Awami League president and general secretary by seven working days as to why he should not be expelled permanently for violating party discipline, the letter further read.
Journalist Golam Rabbani came under attack at Pathati area in Jamalpur’s Bakshiganj upazila at around 10:00pm on Wednesday..
He died while undergoing treatment at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital at around 2:30pm on Thursday.
He was the Jamalpur district correspondent of ‘Banglanews24.com’ and Bakshiganj upazila correspondent of Ekattor TV.
Police have confirmed that journalist Golam Rabbani was killed at the instructions of local UP chairman Mahmudul Alam.
"It is certain from statements of witnesses that the chairman gave instructions to carry out the murder. He is the main culprit of the murder. Efforts are ongoing to arrest him," Jamalpur superintendent of police Nasir Uddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo.
There are allegations that the chairman was angry with journalist Rabbani for publishing news which had gone against him.