A court in Cumilla has sentenced three people to death for the murder of a woman in 2016, reports UNB.

Cumilla district and sessions judge Md Helal Uddin handed down the punishment to the trio on Tuesday morning. However, another accused in the case was acquitted "for lack of evidence".

The death row convicts are Simon and Rakib of the Shikirgaon area of the Meghna upazila, and Tasir of the Manikarchar area of the upazila. Of them, Tasir was tried in absentia.