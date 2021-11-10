‘Abducted’ college student found dead in Khulna

The victim’s father lodged a police complaint on Tuesday. Police arrested a person, named Faisal, in this connection. He recorded his statement before judge Md Moniruzzaman at the Judicial Magistrate’s Court later that day.
Earlier on Sunday, Faisal called Aminur on his mobile phone. The duo subsequently met on the banks of Kopotakkho River near Aranghata market in Paikgachha upazila.
Aminur was given juice spiked with sleeping pills. When Aminur lost consciousness, Faisal allegedly stabbed him mercilessly and killed him.
After the murder, Faisal had demanded a ransom of Tk1 million from Aminur’s father. Aminur’s father Churman Gazi left a portion of the ransom money at a certain place and monitored it from a distance. Faisal was later arrested with the money.
According to Faisal statement, he had kidnapped Aminur and demanded ransom from his father for buying a motorcycle.