Crime and Law

‘Abducted’ college student found dead in Khulna

Prothom Alo English Desk

Three days after he was allegedly abducted, a college student was found dead near the Agarghata Bazar area of Khulna’s Paikgachha upazila on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Aminur, 19, son of Surman Gazi of Shamnagar village. He was a student of Kapilmuni College.

“His body was spotted by passersby. On information, police took the body of Aminur into custody,” said the investigating officer in the case, sub-inspector Md Takbir Hussain.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The victim’s father lodged a police complaint on Tuesday. Police arrested a person, named Faisal, in this connection. He recorded his statement before judge Md Moniruzzaman at the Judicial Magistrate’s Court later that day.

Earlier on Sunday, Faisal called Aminur on his mobile phone. The duo subsequently met on the banks of Kopotakkho River near Aranghata market in Paikgachha upazila.

Advertisement

Aminur was given juice spiked with sleeping pills. When Aminur lost consciousness, Faisal allegedly stabbed him mercilessly and killed him.

After the murder, Faisal had demanded a ransom of Tk1 million from Aminur’s father. Aminur’s father Churman Gazi left a portion of the ransom money at a certain place and monitored it from a distance. Faisal was later arrested with the money.

According to Faisal statement, he had kidnapped Aminur and demanded ransom from his father for buying a motorcycle.

Read more from Crime and Law
Post Comment
Advertisement