‘Abducted’ college student found dead in Khulna

Three days after he was allegedly abducted, a college student was found dead near the Agarghata Bazar area of Khulna’s Paikgachha upazila on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Aminur, 19, son of Surman Gazi of Shamnagar village. He was a student of Kapilmuni College.

“His body was spotted by passersby. On information, police took the body of Aminur into custody,” said the investigating officer in the case, sub-inspector Md Takbir Hussain.