Abrar murder case: Witness deposition deferred till 5 Oct

Deposition of witnesses in the murder case filed over the death of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Abrar Fahad has been deferred until 5 October, reports news agency UNB.
The court of Dhaka speedy trial tribunal judge Abu Zafor Mohammad Kamruzzaman passed the order on Sunday as Abrar’s father Barkatullah, the case’s plaintiff, is sick, said advocate Manzurul Alam.
On 15 September, the tribunal framed charges against 25 accused, all are students of BUET.
The accused are Mehedi Hassan Rasel, civil engineering department, Batch-13; Muhtasim Fuad, civil engineering department, Batch-14; Anik Sarker, mechanical engineering department, Batch-15; Mehedi Hasan Robin, chemical engineering department, Batch-15; Ifti Mosharraf Shakal, biomedical engineering department, Batch-16; Moniruzzaman Monir, water resources engineering department, Batch-16; Meftahul Islam Zion, naval architecture and marine engineering department, Batch-15; Mazedur Rahman, materials and metallurgical engineering department, Batch-17; Muzahidur Rahman Muzahid, civil engineering department, Batch-16; Tabakhkharul Islam Tanvir, mechanical engineering department, Batch-16; Hossain Mohammad Toha, mechanical engineering department, Batch-17; Jisan, engineering department, Batch-16; Md Akash, civil engineering department, Batch-16; Md Shamem Billah, marine engineering department, Batch-17; Nazmus Sadat, mechanical engineering department, Batch-17; Ajtesamul Rabbi Tanim, civil engineering department, Batch-17; Morshed Amartya Islam, mechanical engineering department, Batch-17; Moaz Abu Huraira, computer science engineering department, Batch-17; Muntasir Alam Jemi, chemical engineering department, Batch-17; Amit Shaha, civil engineering department, Batch-16; Muztaba Rafid, chemical engineering department, Batch-16; Ishtiaq Ahmed Munna, mechanical engineering department, Batch-15; Samsul Arefin Rafat, mechanical engineering department, Batch-17; Mizanur Rahman, marine engineering department, Batch-16 and Mahmud Setu, chemical engineering department, Batch-14
Three of the accused – Jishan, Rafid and Tanim – remain absconding.
Abrar, 21, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering department, was beaten to death reportedly by then Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university.
He was found dead on the stairs of the hall in the early hours of 7 October last year. His murder sparked a nationwide outcry.
On 13 November, the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) submitted charge sheet before the court. On 18 November, the court accepted the charge sheet against the 25 accused.
On 13 January this year, the case was shifted to the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court from Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court.
Later, the case was moved to Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 on 12 March after Abrar’s parents met the law minister and urged to shift the case to a speedy trial tribunal.