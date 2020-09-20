Abrar murder case: Witness deposition deferred till 5 Oct

Deposition of witnesses in the murder case filed over the death of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Abrar Fahad has been deferred until 5 October, reports news agency UNB.

The court of Dhaka speedy trial tribunal judge Abu Zafor Mohammad Kamruzzaman passed the order on Sunday as Abrar’s father Barkatullah, the case’s plaintiff, is sick, said advocate Manzurul Alam.

On 15 September, the tribunal framed charges against 25 accused, all are students of BUET.