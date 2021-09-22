ACC approves case against DGHS driver

Advertisement
According to the first case, Abdul Malek (currently suspended) has amassed Tk 15,031,810 illegally but submitted a false statement of Tk 93,53,648 to the ACC.
Malek was also made lone accused in the first case for concealing information regarding his wealth.
Malek and his wife Nargis Begum were made accused in the second case.
According to the second case statement, Malek directly assisted his wife in acquiring wealth worth Tk 1,10,92,050 beyond known sources of income.