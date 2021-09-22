Crime and Law

ACC approves case against DGHS driver

Prothom Alo English Desk
Abdul Malek
Abdul Malek File photo

The Anti-Corruption Commission on Tuesday approved a case against Abdul Malek, a driver of the Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS), and his wife Nargis Begum.

Assistant director of ACC’s head office Syed Nazrul Islam lodged the cases on 14 February, 2021.

According to the first case, Abdul Malek (currently suspended) has amassed Tk 15,031,810 illegally but submitted a false statement of Tk 93,53,648 to the ACC.

Malek was also made lone accused in the first case for concealing information regarding his wealth.

Malek and his wife Nargis Begum were made accused in the second case.

According to the second case statement, Malek directly assisted his wife in acquiring wealth worth Tk 1,10,92,050 beyond known sources of income.

