ACC arrests PLFS chairman for aiding PK Halder

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
default-image

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) arrested the chairman of People's Leasing and Financial Services Limited (PLFS) Uzzal Nandi and former managing director of International Leasing Rashedul Haque on Sunday for aiding PK Halder, reports UNB.

ACC Public Relations Officer (Director) Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya told UNB that they would produce the accused Uzzal Nandi before the court and seek time to interrogate him.

Advertisement

According to the case statement, PK Halder went into hiding after allegedly embezzling Tk 35 billion crore from various financial institutions. The two accused helped Halder in money laundering.

More News

Two more withdrawn over special treatment of Hallmark’s GM in Kashimpur jail

Two more withdrawn over special treatment of Hallmark’s GM in Kashimpur jail

Criminal cases against 116 police members in Dhaka in 9 years

Criminal cases against 116 police members in Dhaka in 9 years

Man detained with gold worth Tk 50m at Dhaka airport

Man detained with gold worth Tk 50m at Dhaka airport

Domestic help arrested for ‘theft, assaulting’ old woman in Dhaka

Domestic help arrested for ‘theft, assaulting’ old woman in Dhaka