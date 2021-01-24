ACC arrests PLFS chairman for aiding PK Halder

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) arrested the chairman of People's Leasing and Financial Services Limited (PLFS) Uzzal Nandi and former managing director of International Leasing Rashedul Haque on Sunday for aiding PK Halder, reports UNB.



ACC Public Relations Officer (Director) Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya told UNB that they would produce the accused Uzzal Nandi before the court and seek time to interrogate him.