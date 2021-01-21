ACC arrests ‘two associates’ of PK Halder

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Thursday arrested two suspected associates of Proshanto Kumar Halder, disgraced director of International Leasing and Finance Service Ltd (ILFSL), in a money laundering case, reports UNB.

The arrested persons are Sukumar Mridha and his daughter Anindita Mridha.

ACC deputy director Md Salauddin said they started interrogating the duo at 10 am.

Halder reportedly amassed Tk 36 billion illegally and laundered the money abroad while performing his duties as director at ILFSL.

Besides, on 8 January, the Anti-Corruption Commission also filed a case against Halder for acquiring wealth of around Tk 2.75 billion beyond any known income sources and money laundering.