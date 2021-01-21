ACC arrests ‘two associates’ of PK Halder

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Thursday arrested two suspected associates of Proshanto Kumar Halder, disgraced director of International Leasing and Finance Service Ltd (ILFSL), in a money laundering case, reports UNB.
The arrested persons are Sukumar Mridha and his daughter Anindita Mridha.
ACC deputy director Md Salauddin said they started interrogating the duo at 10 am.
Halder reportedly amassed Tk 36 billion illegally and laundered the money abroad while performing his duties as director at ILFSL.
Besides, on 8 January, the Anti-Corruption Commission also filed a case against Halder for acquiring wealth of around Tk 2.75 billion beyond any known income sources and money laundering.
In his appeal, Halder who fled to Canada after amassing the money, said that he wanted to return for providing help to recover the amassed money of ILFSL and sought security after his return back home.
The High Court on 22 January 2020 ordered the confiscation of properties, freezing of bank accounts and passports to be seized of Halder, also former managing director of NRB Global Bank Ltd and 19 others including his mother, wife and brother.
After hearing appeals of seven investors of ILFSL, the court also imposed restrictions on them to leave the country. However, Halder managed to flee to Canada.